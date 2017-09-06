Wild goat taken in prank found at house in Ullapool

Image copyright SSPCA Image caption The goat standing on a window sill

A wild goat found at a house in Ullapool on Tuesday is thought to have been left in the village as a prank.

Animal welfare charity the Scottish SPCA believe it was seized and moved from where its herd roams free in another part of Wester Ross.

The goat was spotted on a window sill of the house before it was caught and returned to its herd.

Scottish SPCA senior inspector, Dougie Campbell, said the animal had been causing damage to gardens.

Known as Ullapool as Gordina the Goat, the animal had been in the village for months.

Mr Campbell said: "It is thought that the goat was originally taken away from its herd as a youngster as part of a prank.

"He was starting to cause damage to local gardens and under welfare grounds we felt it was best to reunite him with the rest of the herd.

"We were able to release him back into the wild in a quiet area to catch up with the rest of his herd."