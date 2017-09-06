French students complete moped ride to university

Image copyright Paul Salomon/Clement Chanville Image caption Paul Salomon and Clement Chanville in Stornoway

Two French students have completed a journey of more than 1,242 miles (2,000km) on vintage mopeds to start university studies on Lewis.

Paul Salomon and Clement Chanville, who are both 19, set off on their road trip from their homes in south-eastern France on 15 August.

They are enrolled in an engineering course at Lews Castle College UHI in Stornoway.

The pair made the journey on Peugeot 103 mopeds.

Image copyright Paul Salomon/Clement Chanville Image caption One of the students made the mistake of leaving his helmet outside overnight

In a post on Facebook, they have thanked the many people who helped them out with bike repairs along the way.

They have also told of being "attacked" biting Highland midges, and also accidentally leaving a bike helmet outside overnight and it filling with water because "rain is not uncommon in Scotland".