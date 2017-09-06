E.coli detected in water supply serving Tolsta on Lewis
6 September 2017
Highlands & Islands
E.coli has been detected in a water supply in the Western Isles.
Scottish Water said the supply serves 218 properties in the Tolsta area of the Isle of Lewis.
Following discussions with NHS Western Isles, Scottish Water has been advising people to boil water before drinking it or using it for cooking.
The utilities company said it would also be supplying bottled water to the area affected.