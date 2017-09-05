Highlands & Islands

Highland Hospice recovers money lost to fraudsters

The Highland Hospice in Inverness has recovered some of the £570,000 it lost to fraudsters.

The charity that provides care to terminally ill people was among organisations and business in the Highlands targeted over the summer.

A total of about £2.5m was lost to the scam.

The hospice said its bank, the Bank of Scotland, had managed to recover £170,000 so far with a further recovery of funds expected.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites