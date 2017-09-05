Case submitted for new hospital on Isle of Barra
An outline business case for a new hospital on the Isle of Barra has been submitted by NHS Western Isles to the Scottish government.
Plans for the hospital have been delayed over a number of years.
The case submitted to Health Minister Shona Robison is for a building to replace the existing hospital which is considered not to be fit for purpose.
Western Isles Council, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, is likely to contribute funds for the new hospital.