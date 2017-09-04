Revamp of Raigmore Hospital children's unit outdoor area
An outdoor area available to young patients at Inverness' Raigmore Hospital is to be revamped.
Charity The ARCHIE Foundation (Highland) is raising £100,000 towards the improvements.
The new-look area at the hospital's Highland Children's Unit is to include canopies to allow children to play outside in all weathers.
A new garden featuring a topiary Loch Ness Monster is also to be created at the entrance to the unit.
The foundation raised £2m to build the children's unit in 2016.