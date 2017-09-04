Man dies after car crash near Inverness

Image copyright Andrew Griffin Family Image caption Andrew Griffin was from the Kiltarlity area

A 39-year-old man has died after his car crashed on a Highlands road at the weekend.

Andrew Griffin was from the Kiltarlity area near Inverness.

Police said Mr Griffin's Volkswagen Polo was the only vehicle involved in the crash, which happened on the A833 near Kiltarlity on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 22:35. The road at the scene was closed for an investigation and was reopened at 03:30 on Sunday.

Sgt Chris Murray, of Police Scotland's road policing unit, said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Griffin's family and friends at this time.

"Our inquiries are ongoing and I would appeal for any witnesses to the collision, or who saw the vehicle travelling south from the Dingwall area prior to the collision, who have not already spoken to officers to come forward."