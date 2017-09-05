Ocean Film Festival heading for Edinburgh and Inverness
The Ocean Film Festival is to be held at two Scottish venues later this month.
First held in Australia, the festival is taken on a world tour each year and will be in Edinburgh on 15 September and Inverness on 16 September.
The cities are the only Scottish dates on the festival's tour of the UK.
Short films about marine wildlife, pollution and exploration will be screened.
They include Sea Gypsies which follows an 8,000-mile voyage from New Zealand to Patagonia.
Other films include Whale Chasers about a citizen science project focused on humpback whales, and Fishpeople, which is about people drawn to swimming, surfing and exploring seas.
All images are copyrighted.