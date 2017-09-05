Ocean Film Festival heading for Edinburgh and Inverness

Image copyright James Perrin Image caption A scene from Fishpeople, one of the short films in the festival

The Ocean Film Festival is to be held at two Scottish venues later this month.

First held in Australia, the festival is taken on a world tour each year and will be in Edinburgh on 15 September and Inverness on 16 September.

The cities are the only Scottish dates on the festival's tour of the UK.

Image copyright Stay With Us Image caption An octopus head from a film called Stay With Us

Short films about marine wildlife, pollution and exploration will be screened.

They include Sea Gypsies which follows an 8,000-mile voyage from New Zealand to Patagonia.

Image copyright Sea Gypsies Image caption Sea Gypsies follows a voyage from New Zealand to Patagonia

Image copyright Ocean Rubbish Image caption A shark made from pollution in the short called Ocean Rubbish

Other films include Whale Chasers about a citizen science project focused on humpback whales, and Fishpeople, which is about people drawn to swimming, surfing and exploring seas.

Image copyright Donald L Hedden Image caption Fishpeople follows people passionate about ocean environments

Image copyright Donald L Hedden Image caption Edinburgh and Inverness are the only Scottish dates on the festival's tour of the UK

All images are copyrighted.