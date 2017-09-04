Inverness Airport experiencing record growth

Image copyright HIAL

Inverness Airport has experienced its longest sustained period of growth in its 77-year history, according to the company that runs it.

The numbers of passengers using the airport has been increasing every year and in July it recorded its highest monthly figure of more than 93,000.

Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) estimates that its airport has brought £75m to the Highlands economy.

Inverness has flights connecting it with Heathrow, Schiphol and Manchester.

The airport opened in 1940 as RAF Dalcross.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf has welcomed the latest passenger figures.

He said: "These are very encouraging figures and further proof that Inverness Airport is continuing to go from strength to strength.

"The launch of additional services to Amsterdam and London is really paying dividends, and this improved connectivity is supporting both our tourism sector and Scottish businesses looking for better access to global markets.

"There is no doubt Inverness Airport plays an important role for the local and national economies and I congratulate everyone involved for their efforts."

'Positive numbers'

Hial managing director Inglis Lyon said: "Inverness is now better connected than it has ever been and this can only be good for the Highlands and Islands economy and Scotland as a whole.

"Our international connections to two of the world's great hub airports in Amsterdam and London make it easier than ever for people to travel to and from the region."

Scottish Council for Development and Industry regional director, Fraser Grieve, said the new figures were significant for the region.

He said: "Continued growth through Inverness Airport shows the impact that their improved connections and increased routes are having on the Highlands, with many hotels and visitor attractions reporting bumper trade.

"Businesses are finding it easier to access new and existing customers through the airport and I hope that with these positive numbers we'll see the continued sustainability growth of passengers."