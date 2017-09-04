Muddy waters: Obstacle challenge held near Loch Ness

From the section

Obstacle course challenge Prime Four Beast Race was held for the fifth time close to the shores of Loch Ness.

Almost 1,800 people took part in the event on the Aldourie Castle Estate near Inverness on Saturday.

The race was held on a bigger scale than previously with more obstacles on a new 10 km route.

The names of the obstacles included the Looney Dook and Black Hole.

The winner of the women's race was Coralie Arthur and the men's Ayraan Khalid.

The event raised more than £128,000 for Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland.

Further races are to be held in Banchory, Aberdeenshire, on 23 September.

