Dundonnell Mountain Rescue base broken into

A mountain rescue base in the Highlands has been broken into and a number of items stolen.

The Dundonnell Mountain Rescue team's base was targeted through the night on Tuesday.

Items stolen included an ICOM Team radio in a yellow pouch, a Karrimor Jaguar black and grey rucksack, some red parachute flares, a Dell laptop in a computer bag.

A nearby joint services hut was broken into at the same time.

A local neighbour raised the alarm.

Team leader Donald MacRae said: "Any break-in is disappointing, however, breaking in and stealing rescue equipment is very sad.

"The timeline of this event was narrowed as we were involved in a rescue on Tuesday evening and were in the base then. The following day, our neighbour noticed our roller door was open."

If anyone is offered or finds any of these items, or saw someone acting suspiciously around the Dundonnell base on Tuesday night they should contact police on 101, quoting reference R047933.