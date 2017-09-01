Highlands & Islands

First mosque for the Western Isles

The building Image copyright Google
Image caption The building is currently semi-derelict

The Western Isles is to get its first mosque.

Plans to convert a semi-derelict store building in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis has been approved by the islands' council, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar.

The building involved is in the town's James Street.

The comhairle gave consent for a mosque on the site in 2013, before the new application for planning permission was submitted earlier this year.

Image copyright MJC Inspection and Design Ltd
Image caption Architects' plans of mosque

