Tidal turbines in firth 'set world record' for production

Image copyright Atlantis Resources Image caption Dozens of turbines could eventually be installed in the Inner Sound of the Pentland Firth

Two turbines in the Pentland Firth set a world record for monthly production from a tidal stream power station, according to the project's developer.

Atlantis said its MeyGen scheme in the Inner Sound of the firth off the Caithness coast produced 700 MWh of electricity.

The company said this was enough power for 2,000 homes.

The initial phase of the renewable energy project will involve three turbines.

Atlantis said there had been "minor delays" in receiving upgraded components for the third turbine, but hoped the device would be reinstalled at the site next month.

David Taaffe, director of project delivery at MeyGen, said: "The production performance from the installed turbines on the MeyGen project has been very good.

"August proved to be a world-record month, providing enough energy to power 2,000 Scottish homes from just two turbines."

Atlantis hopes to expand the project to have dozens of turbines.