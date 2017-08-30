Billionaire loses Creag Riabhach Wind Farm challenge

Image copyright Reuters

An estates owner has lost a bid to overturn Scottish government approval for a 22-turbine wind farm within wild land.

Danish billionaire Anders Povlsen raised a judicial review in a bid to have the decision set aside.

His Wildland Ltd, which owns the Ben Loyal, Kinloch and Hope and Melness estates, challenged approval of Creag Riabhach Wind Farm.

It is to be developed on a site on the Altnaharra Estate.

Wildland Ltd was among objectors to the wind farm in the Highlands.

Lord Boyd of Duncansby, who heard the judicial review, said Wildland Ltd's position appeared to be that no wind farm whatsoever should be allowed on designated wild land areas.

The judge said: "That may be, but that is a political decision and not one for the courts."

Lord Boyd said that 2014 Scottish planning policy provided more rigorous protection for wild land than that previously in place, but added: "It is not, however, an absolute protection against any development."

He said that different developments in size and location each brought their own specific location issues and environmental statements.

'Clear and consistent'

The judge said: "The impact on wild land will differ one from the other and the potential benefits of the developments will also no doubt differ."

He added: "It is not for the court to make assessments as to why decisions on individual applications might reach different results.

"These are planning judgements for ministers on the facts of each case applying the policy in force at the time."

In the court action, it was claimed that ministers had shown "clear and consistent decision-making and safeguarding of wild land" in rejecting other projects in different parts of Scotland.

It was also claimed that Creag Riabhach Wind Farm was the first case in which consent was given for "commercial wind-scale turbines within wild land".