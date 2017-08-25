Part of A832 road between Achnasheen and Gorstan washed away in flood
- 25 August 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
Part of a road has been washed away during what police described as "significant flooding" in the Highlands.
The A832 between Achnasheen and Gorstan has been closed and officers have urged the public to avoid the area.