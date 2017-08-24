Man found dead in Isle of Berneray loch named
24 August 2017
Highlands & Islands
A man whose body was found in a loch in the Western Isles has been named by police.
Donald Macaskill was 73 and from the Isle of Berneray, North Uist.
He had been reported missing on Berneray on Thursday before his body was found.
The RNLI and Maritime and Coastguard Agency were involved in searches on the island for Mr Macaskill.