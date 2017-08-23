Teams searching for woman missing on Berneray
23 August 2017
The RNLI and Maritime and Coastguard Agency have been helping police in a search in the Western Isles for a missing woman.
The woman, who is understood to be in her 70s, has been reported missing on the Isle of Berneray, North Uist.
The RNLI's Leverburgh lifeboat and volunteer teams and a helicopter from the coastguard have been making searches.