Suspected sickness bug shuts Ardersier Primary School

Norovirus Image copyright Science Photo Library
Image caption A deep clean is to be done at the school after children and staff feel unwell

A suspected outbreak of norovirus, also known as winter vomiting bug, has closed a school in the Highlands.

Highland Council said 47 children and three staff were currently affected at Ardersier Primary and Nursery.

The local authority said the school would be closed on Thursday and Friday to allow the pupils and staff a chance to recover.

A deep clean is also to be done at the school.

