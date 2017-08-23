Barra flood rescue after torrential rain

Image copyright Met Office

A man has been rescued from his home on Barra after it flooded in heavy rain.

The incident took place in Castlebay at about 01:00. The fire service, ambulance personnel and RNLI crew members took part in the operation.

The man has been taken to hospital for checks.

The Western Isles have been affected by torrential downpours and thunderstorms. A Weather warning of localised flooding has been issued for much of the west of Scotland.

The Met Office warning, which is in force until 09:00, said: "Heavy rain will spread across southwest Scotland and the Hebrides on Tuesday evening, and then affect other western and central areas overnight and into Wednesday morning.

"Some intense downpours, perhaps thundery, will lead to localised flooding of roads.

"Some travel disruption should be expected through into the morning commute. The rain will clear away eastwards during Wednesday morning."