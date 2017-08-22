Estate on Isle of Lewis put up for sale
22 August 2017
A well-known estate in the Western Isles has been put up for sale.
Scaliscro is a 5,570-acre shooting and fishing estate near Uig, on the Isle of Lewis. It includes a "secluded" lodge.
The selling agent, Galbraith, has put it on the market with a guide price of £2.5m.
The seller is retaining about 5,000 acres next to Scaliscro Estate which they plan to offer the buyer to lease for a "peppercorn" rent.