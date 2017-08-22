Highlands & Islands

Motorcyclist from Bo'ness died in crash near Glencoe

Adam Johnston Image copyright Adam Johnston Family
Image caption Adam Johnston was taken to Belford Hospital in Fort William after the crash

A motorcyclist who died in hospital following a crash on the A82 near Glencoe village has been named by police.

Adam Johnston was 56 years old and from Bo'ness in West Lothian.

He was taken to Belford Hospital in Fort William following the incident, which happened at lunchtime on Sunday.

Police Scotland said that no other vehicle was involved in the crash.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites