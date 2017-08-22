Motorcyclist from Bo'ness died in crash near Glencoe
- 22 August 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
A motorcyclist who died in hospital following a crash on the A82 near Glencoe village has been named by police.
Adam Johnston was 56 years old and from Bo'ness in West Lothian.
He was taken to Belford Hospital in Fort William following the incident, which happened at lunchtime on Sunday.
Police Scotland said that no other vehicle was involved in the crash.