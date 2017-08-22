Large lion's mane jellyfish filmed in Summer Isles

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Lion's mane are one of the world's largest known species of jellyfish

A large lion's mane jellyfish has been filmed by a snorkeler at Isle Martin in the Summer Isles in the north west Highlands.

Noel Hawkins, of the Scottish Wildlife Trust's Living Seas project, took his footage late last week.

Lion's mane are one of the world's largest known species of jellyfish and "pack a fairly sore sting", said the trust.

The one filmed by Mr Hawkins was about 4.5m (15ft) in length.

The snorkeler said: "Although nasty to the touch, they are quite graceful to see."

The jellyfish can be often seen off Scotland's coast.