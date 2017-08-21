Three men rescued after watching Danny MacAskill video

Image copyright cut media Image caption Skye-born Danny MacAskill in his video, The Ridge

Three men had to be rescued after seeking out a location on the Isle of Skye of Danny MacAskill's hit YouTube video The Ridge.

Skye Mountain Rescue Team said the trio got "totally lost" in poor weather near Sgurr Dearg last Friday.

A team spokesman said the men had seen MacAskill's video, which has now been viewed almost 53 million times.

Skye MRT has previously rescued people inspired by the cyclist's feats, who were ill-prepared for conditions.

In April, a woman broke a leg in a fall from a bike at Coire Lagan, which is 610m (2,000ft) up in the Cuillin hills.

After that incident, Skye MRT urged people not to try and copy Skye-born MacAskill's dare devil antics.

Hot tea

The summit of Sgurr Dearg is a blade of rock called the Inaccessible Pinnacle, or the the In Pinn.

MacAskill, a high experienced street trials rider, took a bike to the top of the In Pinn while making The Ridge.

Skye MRT said two of the three men who got lost on Friday were suffering from the effects of hypothermia.

A spokesman said the pair's conditions improved by being given hot tea to help warm them up.