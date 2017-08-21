Motorcyclist dies following crash on A82 near Glencoe

A motorcyclist has died in hospital following a crash on the A82 south of Glencoe village.

The 56-year-old man was taken to Belford Hospital in Fort William following the incident, which happened at about 13:28 on Sunday.

The road near the scene of the crash was closed until Sunday evening while police carried out an investigation.

Police Scotland want to trace the driver of a small red car who may have witnessed the crash.

Sgt Donald Mackinnon said: "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident.

"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision to contact us if you have not already done so.

"In particular we would like to speak to the driver of a small red car who may have witnessed the collision."