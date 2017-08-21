Thousands expected at Thunder in the Glens

Image copyright Paul Campbell

One of Europe's largest annual gatherings of Harley-Davidson motorcycle enthusiasts takes place this weekend in the Highlands.

About 2,200 riders have registered for Thunder in the Glens with a further 600 expected to turn up in Aviemore over Friday to Monday.

Now in its 21st year, the event is organised by Edinburgh's Dunedin Chapter of Harley-Davidson owners.

When it first started, the gathering involved about 200 riders.

Dunedin Chapter describes its event as "biggest and best chapter-run" Harley rally in Europe.