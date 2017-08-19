Men detained over £20,000 of drugs found at Dingwall property

Two men were detained after police recovered drugs with an estimated street value of about £20,000 from a property in Dingwall in the Highlands.

Police Scotland said substances, suspected to be cocaine, heroin and diazepam, were seized during an intelligence led operation on Friday.

Thousands of pounds of cash were also recovered.

A spokesman said: "Two men, aged 54 and 33, have been detained and will be reported to the procurator fiscal."