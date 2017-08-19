Inverness roller derby team to hold first home game

Image caption Roller derby is a full contact sport played on skates

A roller derby team in the Highlands is to hold its first ever home game this weekend.

Inverness City Roller Derby, which was formed in 2015, will compete in the exhibition game against Ice Ice Baby.

The visiting team is made up of players from Aberdeen's Fight Hawks, Helglin Roller Derby, Mean City Roller Derby and the Fair City Rollers.

Sunday's game at Inverness Leisure Centre will be followed by a roller disco and children's activities.

Roller derby is a full contact, tactical sport played on skates.

Popular in the US in the 1950s and 60s, it has experienced a renaissance in recent years and there are teams across Scotland.

A spokeswoman for Inverness City Roller Derby said the team was "very excited" about the upcoming first home game, which will start at 13:45 BST.