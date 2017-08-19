Safety advice ahead of Groove Loch Ness dance festival

Image copyright James Roberts Image caption About 3,000 people are expected at Groove Loch Ness

Dance music festival Groove Loch Ness is to be held for the third year running later on Saturday.

The event is to take place in a field near Dores on the shores of Loch Ness, south of Inverness.

Ahead of the event, its organisers, police and NHS Highland have asked revellers to enjoy themselves safely.

About 3,000 people are expected to attend, with performances by Patrick Topping, Skream, Julio Bashmore, Theo Kottis and a DJ set from Faithless.

Local DJs are also to play at the festival.

Dougie Brown, of Groove Loch Ness, said: "We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to the third outing of Groove Loch Ness to enjoy world class DJs, local talent and much more.

"We continue to work closely with police and partner agencies, anyone found in possession of controlled drugs will be refused entry or ejected from the event.

"We have welcomed an incredible audience over the previous two events and hope that all our Groovers have a fantastic 2017 festival."

Image copyright Handout Image caption The festival will feature a DJ set from Faithless

Event commander Ch Insp Colin Gough, of Police Scotland, said: "Our focus is always to keep people safe while preventing public disorder and anti-social behaviour in order to make the festival enjoyable for all who attend.

"A proactive drugs operation will be in place to ensure the event is held safely and officers will take a robust approach against an activity of this kind.

"Drugs have the potential to ruin lives, let alone weekends, and they are not worth the risk."

He added: "If sensible advice from partner agencies is followed then it will help make Groove 2017 a memorable and safe experience for everyone involved."

Image copyright Groove Loch Ness Image caption Patrick Topping is also on the line up for Saturday's festival

Eve MacLeod, of NHS Highland, urged revellers to drink sensibly and to avoid taking drugs.

She said a welfare tent would be set up at the site.

Ms MacLeod added: "Finally, keep an eye on your friends.

"If you notice someone becoming ill, especially through alcohol or drugs, get help straight away. Never leave your friends if they are unwell. Welfare staff and stewards are there to help you.

"Have a brilliant time at Groove, make it one to remember for all the best reasons."