New warship refuelled twice in Scottish port Invergordon

Image copyright LPhot Dan Rosenbaum/Royal Navy Image caption HMS Queen Elizabeth arriving at Portsmouth earlier this week

The Royal Navy has revealed how the new aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth had to be refuelled twice during sea trials off Scotland.

Refuelling the warship in Invergordon in the Highlands presented a logistical challenge as 4,000,000 litres were required on both occasions.

Taking the fuel by road would have taken 120 lorry tankers and up to two weeks to complete, said the Royal Navy.

Two defence contractor fuel tank ships were used.

Image copyright Royal Navy/@HMSQnlz Image caption Refuelling the carrier at Invergordon

The two ships transported the fuel from Gosport in Hampshire to Invergordon on the Cromarty Firth.

The vessels had to be weighted down at the stern so they could negotiate the only available berth at the Highlands port.

Fuel was then pumped to Rosyth-built HMS Queen Elizabeth using two 250m-long (820.2ft) hoses.

The preferred method of refuelling the aircraft carrier, by a fuel tanker at sea, is due to be done for the first time next year.

HMS Queen Elizabeth made two visits to Invergordon during the sea trials.

The aircraft carrier arrived at its home base of Portsmouth earlier this week.