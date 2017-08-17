Coastguard helicopters in long-range sea rescue off Stornoway
Two coastguard helicopter crews were involved in the rescue of an ill fisherman 200 miles (321.8km) off Stornoway on Lewis.
The crewman on a fishing boat became unwell on Wednesday.
Stornoway Coastguard helicopter flew to the boat while Inverness Coastguard helicopter flew close by in support during gale force 9 conditions.
The fisherman was first airlifted to Benbecula before being flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
The long-range operation involved winching a member of the Stornoway Coastguard helicopter crew to the fishing boat in deteriorating weather conditions.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said sea was "very rough" at the time.