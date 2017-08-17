Highlands & Islands

Funding allocated for Skye's Fairy Pools facilities

Fairy Pools on Skye Image copyright John Allan/Geograph

Highland councillors have agreed to allocate £100,000 towards efforts to improve facilities near the Fairy Pools on Skye.

The location is hugely popular with visitors to the island.

Highland Council hopes its funding to a local community hall association will attract support from other organisations.

The funding could be used to improve car parking, roads and toilet facilities near the pools.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites