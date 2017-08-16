Builders to give more for schools in Inverness

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption More funding is being sought for primary as well secondary schools

Developers planning to build houses in Inverness and the surrounding area are to be asked to contribute more money towards schools.

Housebuilders will be asked provide more funding where new houses create "a clear need" for new schools.

The local authority has warned that existing schools are struggling to cope with rising pupil rolls.

Councillors have agreed that increased rates of contributions should form part of negotiations on new housing.

Earlier this week, Highland Council said forecasted new house building would see the city's five secondary schools go over capacity within 15 years.

Some primary schools in Inverness and the surrounding area already have overcrowding issues, and are using temporary accommodation as extra classrooms.