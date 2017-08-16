Free wi-fi to be rolled out at 14 sites in Highlands

Image copyright Gordon/Geograph Image caption Alness is one of the places to be provided with free wi-fi

Councillors have approved a plan to provide free wi-fi in the centres of villages and towns across the Highlands.

The service would be similar to Ness Wifi in Inverness, which Highland Council launched in February.

The planned locations are Alness, Aviemore, Dingwall, Dornoch, Drumnadrochit and Fort Augustus.

Also, Fort William, Invergordon, Nairn, Portree, Tain, Thurso, Ullapool and Wick.

Highland Council's places committee has approved the plan.

All the places could now have free wi-fi by the end of next year.