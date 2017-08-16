Plans for artificial slopes at CairnGorm Mountain

From the section

Image copyright CairnGorm Mountain Image caption The new artificial areas would leave the centre's main slopes to advanced snowsports enthusiasts

Plans for artificial snowsports areas that would be open all year in the Cairngorms are being finalised.

CairnGorm Mountain Ltd proposes to create a beginners' area and also a 90m-long (295ft) intermediate slope.

The artificial areas would be constructed close to the base station of the CairnGorm Mountain snowsports centre, near Aviemore.

The site's operator said the new areas would leave the main slopes open to more advanced snowsports fans.

Earlier this year, CairnGorm Mountain Ltd described the most recent ski season as "challenging" and "poor".

A lack of snow and mild weather affected January and February - two key trading months for Scotland's snowsports industry.