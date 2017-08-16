Highlands & Islands

New figures reveal rescue tally of Scottish coastguard crews

Coastguard helicopter Image copyright David Buchanan

Almost half of all people rescued by UK coastguard helicopter crews between April and June this year were airlifted by Scottish-based crews.

New figures released by the Department for Transport show 444 people were rescued across the UK.

Coastguard search and rescue helicopter crews based in Scotland rescued 49% of them.

The Scottish crews operate from Sumburgh, Stornoway, Inverness and Prestwick.

The department releases quarterly reports on the performance of the helicopter service.

