Woman injured after being struck by car on South Uist

Image caption The scene of Tuesday evening's accident

A woman has been badly injured after being struck by a car as she walked along a road in Eochar on South Uist.

The incident, which saw the car end up on its side, happened on the A865 at about 19:30 on Tuesday.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said the 36-year-old woman was taken to Uist and Barra Hospital.

An ambulance service spokesman said she was transferred by air ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow early on Wednesday.

Image caption The woman was struck as she walked in Eochar on South Uist

Police Scotland said the woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The car, a grey Hyundai i30, has been removed from the scene and the road was reopened at about 22:50.

There are no details on the driver involved.