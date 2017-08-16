Highlands & Islands

Drugs worth £16,500 found in car stopped on A9

Drugs worth a total of about £16,500 were found in a car stopped by police on the A9 south of Inverness.

Police Scotland said cocaine and herbal cannabis was recovered from the vehicle near Daviot on Tuesday.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested.

The man is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court.

