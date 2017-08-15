Scottish Mountain Rescue teams helped in over 400 incidents

Image caption Many of the incidents reported involved incidents that happened during hillwalking in summertime

Members of Scottish Mountain Rescue (SMR) were involved in 436 incidents last year, according to the national body's latest statistics.

Of these incidents, more than half, 235, involved the sport of mountaineering.

SMR's new report added that 74% of these incidents were related to hillwalking in summertime.

The other 201 incidents were described as "non-mountaineering", and included searches for missing people.

SMR member teams had a total of 733 call-outs, which included phone calls from the public seeking advice, teams being on stand-by and days-long missions.

Across Scotland, 627 people were helped by teams, as well as 19 dogs and "several sheep".

Busiest day

August was the busiest month, according to the statistics.

Rescues in that month last year included people who were caught out in heavy rain, or had become disorientated in mountainous terrain.

Saturdays were the busiest day, as it has been for many years, said the report.

SMR's members include Aberdeen, Arran, Braemar, Borders, Dundonnell, Oban and Skye MRTs.

An RAF, two Search and Rescue Dog Association and three Police Scotland teams are also members.

It is SMR's first annual statistical report since the departure of some of its busiest teams.

Lochaber, Glencoe and Cairngorm left last year saying they believed they could better represent their members' interests outside of the organisation.