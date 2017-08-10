Portsmouth-bound HMS Queen Elizabeth back at Invergordon

Image copyright @HMSQnlz Image caption The aircraft carrier has been put through a series of sea trials off Scotland

The UK's newest and largest warship has returned to Invergordon ahead of making its journey to its home base in Portsmouth.

Contractor, the Aircraft Carrier Alliance, has been putting HMS Queen Elizabeth through sea trials to check how the Rosyth-built ship operates.

It was at Invergordon for more than two weeks earlier in the summer.

Checks carried out during that time included an examination of a propeller shaft after debris became caught in it.

The aircraft carrier is expected to arrive in Portsmouth by 22 August.

The sea trials were conducted off the north coast of Scotland.