Last public hanging in Inverness inspires Fringe play

The story of the last man to be publicly hanged in Inverness has inspired a play to be performed at Edinburgh's Fringe Festival.

John Adams murdered his wife on the Black Isle in the Highlands and he was hanged in Inverness in 1835.

His body was buried under the cells of a police station but later moved at least twice. It is not clear where his remains were eventually laid.

Inverness College UHI student Kym Hunt wrote her play as a one-woman show.

Wandering Bones was the first play the drama and performance student had written.

The 28-year-old, who lives in Beauly, said: "I was really interested in the story, which is fascinating.

"I also love the fact that very few people in Inverness know anything about John Adams."

Wealthy wife

According to reports, Adams moved to Inverness from Montrose with his girlfriend but lost his job.

He returned to Montrose where he met and then married a wealthy woman called Jane. The couple moved to the Highlands.

Adams was hanged at what is now Inverness' Harbour Road roundabout.

His body became the ward of the police because burying him in consecrated ground was prohibited.

He was buried under the cells of a police station in Inverness' Church Street and later reburied when police moved to a station in Castle Wynd.

It is believed the body was moved again and lies under a police station car park in Old Perth Road.

A second play Ms Hunt has written, One Man's Junk, is also to be performed at the Fringe.