Young child pulled from water near Gairloch

A young child has been airlifted to hospital after being pulled from the water in the Highlands.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Carn Dearg on the coast near Gairloch at about 16:20 on Tuesday.

The Stornoway Coastguard helicopter flew the child to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Their condition is not known.

Gairloch Coastguard Rescue team and the Scottish Ambulance Service were also called to the scene.