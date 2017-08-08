Man accused of trying to sell rare birds' body parts online

Image caption Gordon Taylor denied the charges at Inverness Sheriff Court

A man has been accused of trying to sell parts of rare and protected birds including a sea eagle and barn owl.

Gordon Taylor, 46, of Inverness, is alleged to have offered for sale feathers, wings, feet and heads on websites Ebay and Etsy.

It is claimed other parts offered Allegedly offered between 22 July and 4 November 2015 came from a buzzard, eagle owl and kestrel.

Mr Taylor denied the charges at Inverness Sheriff Court.

He is due to stand trial on 8 September.