Stornoway Coastguard rescue helicopter in nine-hour operations

A Coastguard helicopter was involved in a nine-hour double rescue operation at the weekend.

The Stornoway helicopter completed the medevacs back-to-back from Saturday evening through to Sunday morning.

The first call saw them to airlift a patient from Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The second call, as they were refuelling, was to rescue an injured fisherman from a vessel 123 miles off Aberdeen.