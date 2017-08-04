Small earthquake felt across Highlands

Image copyright Geograph/Alan Reid Image caption The biggest quake was centred on Moidart

The biggest earthquake to hit the Highlands in three decades has been widely felt across the region.

The British Geological Survey, which recorded it at about 15:45, said it had a magnitude of 3.8 and was centred on Moidart.

A smaller quake, which registered 1.5 on the Richter scale, was centred on Kingussie.

It was the biggest such tremor to be felt in the region since a 4.1 magnitude earthquake in Oban in 1986.

More recently a quake measuring 3.6 was recorded, centred on Dumfries, on Boxing Day 2006.

Small earthquakes are relatively common but most go unnoticed.

The largest one known to have hit the UK had a magnitude of 6.1 on 7 June 1931 in the North Sea.

A mapping project recently said there had been more than 4,000 quakes to hit Scotland over the past 50 years.