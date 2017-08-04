Hillwalker who died in Glen Coe is named as Stuart Thomson

A man who died while walking in Glen Coe has been named by police.

He was Stuart Thomson, 54, of Bathgate in West Lothian.

Emergency services were called to the scene near the Clachaig Inn at about 13:20 on Wednesday.

Insp Isla Campbell said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Thomson's friends and family at this sad time. There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."