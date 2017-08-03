Cliff-top search for missing tourist finds his rucksack
A rucksack belonging a missing German tourist has been found during searches of cliff tops on the Isle of Lewis.
Torsten Kulke was last seen near Aird Uig on the island at about 18:00 on Friday.
Air and land searches have been made of the area and on Wednesday search teams found the rucksack containing personal items belonging to the 48-year-old.
Police Scotland said his family have been informed of the find. Searches for Mr Kulke are continuing.