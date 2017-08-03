Police patrols after woman attacked in Inverness

A 19-year-old woman was attacked by a man in an attempted robbery as she walked alone near Inverness city centre on Wednesday night.

She managed to escape uninjured after a brief struggle.

The incident happened in the city's King Street area between Bishop Eden and St Joseph's primary schools at about 21:15.

Police Scotland said officers would carry out extra patrols in the area over the next few days.

'Distressing incident'

The man is described as wearing a green khaki waterproof jacket with the hood up.

He was also wearing glasses and is thought to have been wearing heavy boots.

Det Sgt Craig Still said: "This was a distressing incident for the victim who was understandably shaken by her ordeal.

"I would like to offer reassurance to the wider community that enquiries are ongoing to identify the man described by the victim.

"Highly visible officers will be carrying out patrols in the area over the next few days to provide public reassurance and to carry out enquiries into this incident."