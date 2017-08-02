Food dye sprayed on forest near Inverness

Image caption A helicopter was used in the aerial spraying trial south of Inverness

Food dye has been sprayed on an area of forestry near Inverness in an effort to better understand how pesticides might work against tree diseases and pests.

Forestry Commission Scotland (FCS) said the spraying by a helicopter did not involve pesticides.

The test was done near the hill Meall Mor south of Inverness. The area involved was closed to the public.

FCS said any future use of pesticides to control the spread of diseases and pests would be a "last resort".