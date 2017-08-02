Cairngorms being cleared of unused ski gear
- 2 August 2017
Unused ski tow equipment, concrete bases and snow fencing are being removed from the Cairngorms ski area.
Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), which owns the CairnGorm Mountain snowsports centre and its funicular railway, is having the work done.
Aviemore-based engineering firm McGowan Ltd has been awarded a £267,000 contract to do the work.
A helicopter will be used to carry away the unwanted material which HIE said would improve the landscape.