Black Isle Show in Muir of Ord marking milestone year

The biggest agricultural show in the Highlands is marking its 180th anniversary.

The Black Isle Show at Muir of Ord is expected to attract a total of 30,000 over its two days - Wednesday and Thursday.

This year's show includes events to mark Scotland's Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology.

Other new features added include a tractor-pulling competition and a parade of vintage tractors.

